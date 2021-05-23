Zacks: Analysts Anticipate U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $342.33 Million

Equities analysts expect U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) to post sales of $342.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for U.S. Concrete’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $343.90 million and the lowest is $340.76 million. U.S. Concrete reported sales of $322.70 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Concrete will report full-year sales of $1.40 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow U.S. Concrete.

Get U.S. Concrete alerts:

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $287.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.24 million. U.S. Concrete had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS.

USCR has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Concrete from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of U.S. Concrete from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Concrete from $35.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of USCR traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $54.94. 170,208 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,621. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.84. The company has a market capitalization of $932.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.77 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. U.S. Concrete has a 12 month low of $17.67 and a 12 month high of $78.99.

In other U.S. Concrete news, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 500 shares of U.S. Concrete stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $33,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $782,158. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey W. Roberts sold 4,000 shares of U.S. Concrete stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $268,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,584,295.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,800 shares of company stock valued at $379,592. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Concrete in the first quarter worth about $411,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Concrete in the first quarter worth about $339,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in U.S. Concrete by 65.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,110 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,273,000 after buying an additional 55,173 shares during the last quarter. JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Concrete in the first quarter worth about $689,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Concrete by 25.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,845 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. 67.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Concrete Company Profile

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

Read More: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on U.S. Concrete (USCR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Concrete Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Concrete and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.