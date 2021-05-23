Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) to Post $0.07 EPS

Brokerages expect Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Trip.com Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.14. Trip.com Group reported earnings of ($0.27) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 125.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trip.com Group will report full year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.74. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Trip.com Group.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.47. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 22.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.62%. The firm had revenue of $761.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 35.7% on a year-over-year basis.

TCOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $38.50 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.44.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Trip.com Group in the 1st quarter worth $612,000. 6elm Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group in the first quarter valued at about $20,409,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 52.2% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,005,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,800 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Trip.com Group by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,274,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,502,000 after purchasing an additional 142,591 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,922,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,636,000 after purchasing an additional 7,597,777 shares in the last quarter. 62.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TCOM traded down $1.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.77. 3,200,162 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,909,251. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.43 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.27. Trip.com Group has a 12-month low of $23.53 and a 12-month high of $45.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

