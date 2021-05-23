Zacks: Analysts Anticipate RYB Education, Inc. (NYSE:RYB) to Announce -$0.23 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that RYB Education, Inc. (NYSE:RYB) will report earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for RYB Education’s earnings. RYB Education reported earnings per share of ($0.93) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that RYB Education will report full-year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.06 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow RYB Education.

RYB Education (NYSE:RYB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, May 8th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.44. RYB Education had a negative net margin of 33.98% and a negative return on equity of 53.49%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RYB Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of RYB Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RYB Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in RYB Education by 41.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 23,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 6,993 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in RYB Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in RYB Education by 19.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 307,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 50,700 shares during the period. 9.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RYB traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.16. 57,216 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,048. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.00. RYB Education has a 1-year low of $2.21 and a 1-year high of $5.91.

RYB Education, Inc provides early childhood education service in the People's Republic of China. The company offers kindergarten services to 2-6-year-old children; and play-and-learn centers services for the joint participation of 0-6-year-old children and their adult family members to promote children's development, foster bonding with family, and prepare them for their entry into kindergartens and primary schools.

