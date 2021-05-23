Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) Will Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) will report earnings per share of $0.06 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Nokia’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.07. Nokia posted earnings per share of $0.07 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nokia will report full year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Nokia.

Get Nokia alerts:

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 billion. Nokia had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a positive return on equity of 12.88%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Nokia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Friday, April 30th. DNB Markets lowered Nokia from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, SEB Equities upgraded Nokia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lesa Sroufe & Co boosted its holdings in shares of Nokia by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 399,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 68,401 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in shares of Nokia by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 711,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after acquiring an additional 110,820 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nokia in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nokia in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Philadelphia Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Nokia by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 833,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 88,525 shares during the last quarter. 4.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOK traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.05. 38,946,225 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,992,080. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.16. Nokia has a 52-week low of $3.21 and a 52-week high of $9.79.

Nokia Company Profile

Nokia Corporation provides mobile and fixed network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nokia (NOK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.