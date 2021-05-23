Zacks: Analysts Anticipate James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $190.30 Million

Equities analysts expect that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) will post $190.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for James River Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $193.90 million and the lowest is $186.70 million. James River Group posted sales of $186.75 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that James River Group will report full-year sales of $763.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $753.00 million to $774.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $835.35 million, with estimates ranging from $834.40 million to $836.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for James River Group.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($3.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($4.13). James River Group had a negative return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 8.34%.

JRVR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities upgraded shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Truist upgraded shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet cut shares of James River Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.50.

James River Group stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.79. 333,675 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 832,750. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.23 and a beta of 0.45. James River Group has a 52-week low of $30.75 and a 52-week high of $57.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.28%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of James River Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,498,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $221,114,000 after purchasing an additional 119,821 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in James River Group by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,366,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,347,000 after acquiring an additional 602,391 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in James River Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,346,845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,443,000 after acquiring an additional 25,370 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in James River Group by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,096,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,015,000 after acquiring an additional 313,203 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in James River Group by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 775,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,361,000 after acquiring an additional 221,066 shares during the period. 94.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

James River Group Company Profile

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

