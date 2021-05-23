Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.17 Billion

Brokerages expect Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to post sales of $4.17 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Intuit’s earnings. Intuit posted sales of $3.00 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intuit will report full-year sales of $9.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.06 billion to $9.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $10.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.20 billion to $10.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Intuit.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 22.64%. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INTU. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Intuit from $375.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Intuit from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $460.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Intuit from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.91.

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total value of $909,108.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,268.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total value of $148,286.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,030.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Intuit in the fourth quarter worth about $881,906,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Intuit by 6.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,146,353 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,866,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464,341 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Intuit by 4.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,586,386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,651,941,000 after buying an additional 1,025,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,773,875 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,573,057,000 after buying an additional 527,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 24.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,590,435 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $992,285,000 after buying an additional 505,137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Intuit stock traded down $1.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $433.43. 1,172,815 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,080,662. The firm has a market cap of $118.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.57, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $409.32 and a 200 day moving average of $383.81. Intuit has a 12 month low of $271.54 and a 12 month high of $441.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

