Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) to Post -$0.21 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) to announce earnings per share of ($0.21) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Eos Energy Enterprises’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the lowest is ($0.23). The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Eos Energy Enterprises will report full-year earnings of ($1.15) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.24) to ($1.05). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.44). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Eos Energy Enterprises.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.25).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the first quarter worth about $41,466,000. American Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,091,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,651,000. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,669,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,593,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOSE traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,057,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,032. The company has a market cap of $925.07 million and a P/E ratio of -2.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.16. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $31.95.

About Eos Energy Enterprises

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

