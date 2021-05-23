Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Holdings Trimmed by Prio Wealth Limited Partnership

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership reduced its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,914 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 482 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 462 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in Yum! Brands by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,881 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after buying an additional 7,512 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, TIAA FSB acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,708,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YUM traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $119.71. 2,185,010 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,481,420. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.17 and a 52 week high of $122.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.62. The company has a market cap of $35.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.09.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.52% and a negative return on equity of 15.62%. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, May 10th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to purchase up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 55.25%.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total value of $161,356.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,636,668.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $138,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,403,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,487 shares of company stock valued at $5,964,768. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

YUM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.94.

Yum! Brands Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

