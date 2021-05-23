YGGDRASH Price Tops $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (YEED)

YGGDRASH (CURRENCY:YEED) traded down 20.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 23rd. One YGGDRASH coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. YGGDRASH has a total market cap of $1.90 million and approximately $71,051.00 worth of YGGDRASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, YGGDRASH has traded down 64.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002936 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.61 or 0.00054610 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 29.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002762 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00016339 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $265.48 or 0.00779093 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00000291 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.06 or 0.00076473 BTC.

About YGGDRASH

YGGDRASH is a coin. It was first traded on July 24th, 2018. YGGDRASH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,561,014,608 coins. YGGDRASH’s official Twitter account is @YggdrashNews and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for YGGDRASH is yggdrash.io

According to CryptoCompare, “YGGDRASH is a multi-dimensional blockchain platform aiming to connect all real-world assets and other blockchains. Every service regardless of its orientation can be implemented on YGGDRASH keeping its governance and consensus algorithm. In YGGDRASH, a DApp is a BRANCH CHAIN, an independent blockchain untethered from the platform. All DApps in YGGDRASH can keep their governances and consensus algorithms, and still be connected to many other DApps within YGGDRASH at the same time through STEM CHAIN. “

Buying and Selling YGGDRASH

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YGGDRASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YGGDRASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YGGDRASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

