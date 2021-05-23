Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) Price Target Raised to C$8.00

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) had its price objective upped by National Bank Financial to C$8.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. CIBC lowered their target price on Yamana Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Peel Hunt lowered their target price on Yamana Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.75 in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Yamana Gold from C$7.25 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Yamana Gold to C$8.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Eight Capital lowered their target price on Yamana Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.25 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$8.78.

Shares of TSE YRI opened at C$6.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.16. The company has a market cap of C$6.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48. Yamana Gold has a 12 month low of C$5.06 and a 12 month high of C$9.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.026 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.07%.

In related news, Senior Officer Richard Campbell sold 5,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.74, for a total value of C$34,359.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,517 shares in the company, valued at C$657,327.58. Also, Director Peter Marrone sold 8,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.80, for a total value of C$51,079.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,192,112 shares in the company, valued at C$12,715,345.66. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 123,922 shares of company stock worth $693,740.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

