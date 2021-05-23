XYO Hits Market Capitalization of $45.68 Million (XYO)

XYO (CURRENCY:XYO) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 22nd. Over the last seven days, XYO has traded 30.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. XYO has a market cap of $45.68 million and $287,173.00 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XYO coin can currently be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get XYO alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.39 or 0.00062161 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003191 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00018360 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $336.26 or 0.00893740 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.52 or 0.00089090 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000314 BTC.

About XYO

XYO is a coin. Its launch date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 coins and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 coins. The official website for XYO is xyo.network . The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork . XYO’s official message board is community.xyo.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The XYO Network solves the problem of location verification by creating a layered location verification service that is effective across device classes and smart contract protocols. XYO is an ERC20 utility token that powers XYO Network's ecosystem. “

XYO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XYO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XYO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XYO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XYO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.