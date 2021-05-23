Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is a self-advised and self-administered REIT. The company invests primarily in premium full service, lifestyle, urban upscale hotels, lodging markets as well as leisure destinations primarily in the United States. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is based in Orlando, Florida. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

NYSE:XHR opened at $18.29 on Friday. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $7.56 and a one year high of $21.40. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 6.55 and a quick ratio of 6.55.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.27). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 75.76% and a negative return on equity of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $87.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Xenia Hotels & Resorts news, insider Atish Shah sold 4,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $97,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 155,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,271,422. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Taylor C. Kessel sold 25,905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total value of $490,381.65. Insiders sold 92,091 shares of company stock valued at $1,752,224 in the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,287,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $434,600,000 after purchasing an additional 758,902 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,357,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,970,000 after acquiring an additional 205,835 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,105,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,060,000 after acquiring an additional 127,774 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,853,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,170,000 after acquiring an additional 14,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 129.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,610,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,402,000 after purchasing an additional 908,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

