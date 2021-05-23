X-CASH (XCASH) Reaches Market Capitalization of $10.67 Million

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 23rd. Over the last week, X-CASH has traded 31.6% lower against the US dollar. X-CASH has a total market capitalization of $10.67 million and approximately $36,673.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One X-CASH coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded up 129.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000030 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00007308 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000050 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

X-CASH Profile

XCASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. X-CASH’s total supply is 61,835,468,028 coins. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. X-CASH’s official website is x-cash.org. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “X-CASH is a cryptocurrency made for global payments between banks, users and merchants. Thanks to an innovative sidechains solutions, institutions and corporations will be able to create their own blockchain network and share confidential information using Zero-Knowledge Proof technology. “

Buying and Selling X-CASH

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire X-CASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy X-CASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

