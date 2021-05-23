Wing 24 Hour Volume Reaches $7.81 Million (WING)

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded 29.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. One Wing coin can currently be bought for $15.75 or 0.00048708 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Wing has traded 56.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wing has a market cap of $25.49 million and $7.81 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003095 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.06 or 0.00405398 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 32.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.29 or 0.00047291 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $59.29 or 0.00183393 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 30.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003176 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 30.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.65 or 0.00679423 BTC.

Wing Profile

Wing’s genesis date was September 8th, 2020. Wing’s total supply is 2,743,604 coins and its circulating supply is 1,618,604 coins. Wing’s official Twitter account is @Wing_Finance . Wing’s official message board is medium.com/wingfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. “

Wing Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wing should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wing using one of the exchanges listed above.

