Wincanton (LON:WIN) Price Target Increased to GBX 510 by Analysts at Liberum Capital

Wincanton (LON:WIN) had its price objective raised by Liberum Capital from GBX 445 ($5.81) to GBX 510 ($6.66) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of WIN stock opened at GBX 454 ($5.93) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £565.43 million and a PE ratio of 18.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,397.28, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 427.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 322.69. Wincanton has a 1 year low of GBX 160 ($2.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 455 ($5.94).

Get Wincanton alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be issued a GBX 7.50 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This is a boost from Wincanton’s previous dividend of $2.85. This represents a dividend yield of 1.69%. Wincanton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.16%.

Wincanton plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistic and supply chain solutions in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through Retail & Consumer and Industrial & Transport segments. The company offers contract logistics services to retail general merchandise, retail grocery, and consumer products market sectors.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Wincanton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wincanton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.