Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $179.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Williams-Sonoma have outperformed the industry so far this year. It is benefiting from higher penetration of the e-commerce business. Continuous enhancement of the e-commerce channel, optimization of supply chain and disciplined cost control are expected to drive growth. Notably, e-commerce penetration reached 70% of total revenues in the last reported quarter. Although, intense competition and higher shipping costs stemming from a shift to e-commerce sales are concerns, continued enhancement of e-commerce channel, optimization of supply chain and disciplined cost control are expected to drive growth. Notably, the company is optimistic about business strength and projects revenue acceleration toward $10 billion over the long term and operating margin expansion to 15% over the next five years.”

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $214.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $146.00.

Shares of NYSE WSM traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $163.00. 1,043,878 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,058,424. Williams-Sonoma has a fifty-two week low of $66.10 and a fifty-two week high of $194.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $176.02 and a 200 day moving average of $135.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.67.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.73. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 51.02%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is 26.11%.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.09, for a total transaction of $4,427,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 382,309 shares in the company, valued at $67,703,100.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan Ross sold 4,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $795,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,860 shares in the company, valued at $1,954,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,420 shares of company stock worth $5,740,110 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WSM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at $85,456,000. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,458,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $250,323,000 after buying an additional 707,625 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 10.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,318,249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,311,431,000 after buying an additional 701,706 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 248.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,613,000 after buying an additional 228,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 209.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 305,246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,701,000 after buying an additional 206,549 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

