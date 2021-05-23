Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Price Target Raised to C$15.00

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

WDO has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Pi Financial cut their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.15 to C$13.90 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Desjardins upgraded Wesdome Gold Mines from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Eight Capital cut their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$18.00 to C$16.50 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$13.79.

WDO stock opened at C$11.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.62 billion and a PE ratio of 35.30. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 12-month low of C$7.78 and a 12-month high of C$15.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.54 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.70.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$48.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$64.32 million. Research analysts predict that Wesdome Gold Mines will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario, as well as the Kiena Mining and Milling Complex and exploration properties located in Val D'Or, Quebec.

