Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Price Target Raised to C$15.00

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
WDO has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Pi Financial cut their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.15 to C$13.90 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Desjardins upgraded Wesdome Gold Mines from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Eight Capital cut their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$18.00 to C$16.50 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$13.79.
WDO stock opened at C$11.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.62 billion and a PE ratio of 35.30. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 12-month low of C$7.78 and a 12-month high of C$15.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$9.54 and its 200 day moving average price is C$9.70.
About Wesdome Gold Mines
Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario, as well as the Kiena Mining and Milling Complex and exploration properties located in Val D'Or, Quebec.
