Wesbanco Bank Inc. Makes New $217,000 Investment in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,981,172 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,777,687,000 after acquiring an additional 329,451 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,230,699 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,820,440,000 after purchasing an additional 175,943 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,925,210 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $670,030,000 after purchasing an additional 138,438 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,051,462 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $365,941,000 after acquiring an additional 22,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $365,033,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

LULU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $386.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.94.

In other news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $1,005,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,217,115. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock traded down $5.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $313.20. 1,186,922 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 887,049. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $267.02 and a twelve month high of $399.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $321.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $334.31.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 28.68%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

