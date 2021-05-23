Wesbanco Bank Inc. Invests $292,000 in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,117,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,631,091,000 after acquiring an additional 3,518,755 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,529,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,567,341,000 after acquiring an additional 875,180 shares during the period. Betterment LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,868,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,950,000 after acquiring an additional 613,491 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,535,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,504,000 after acquiring an additional 365,635 shares during the period. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $494,038,000.

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $139.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,600,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,230,720. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.11. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $96.43 and a 1-year high of $142.28.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

