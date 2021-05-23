Wesbanco Bank Inc. Invests $246,000 in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,838,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,525,000 after buying an additional 76,329 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,323,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,916,000 after buying an additional 70,475 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 459,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,601,000 after buying an additional 61,208 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 438,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,489,000 after purchasing an additional 90,145 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 382,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,488,000 after purchasing an additional 8,531 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Lakeland Financial alerts:

NASDAQ LKFN traded up $1.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.50. 79,963 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,778. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Lakeland Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.71 and a fifty-two week high of $77.05.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $56.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.50 million. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 37.62% and a return on equity of 14.03%. Analysts anticipate that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, April 25th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th.

In other news, Director Thomas Hiatt sold 3,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.72, for a total value of $251,952.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,891 shares in the company, valued at $1,426,582.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael E. Gavin sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.78, for a total transaction of $215,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

Featured Article: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.