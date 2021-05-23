Wesbanco Bank Inc. Buys Shares of 8,527 HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 8,527 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of HP by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 451,398 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $14,332,000 after buying an additional 111,750 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA boosted its stake in shares of HP by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 37,080 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of HP by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 24,300 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the 1st quarter valued at $579,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HP by 394.5% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,277,085 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $135,797,000 after buying an additional 3,412,210 shares during the period. 79.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HPQ traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.66. The stock had a trading volume of 8,680,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,785,495. The firm has a market cap of $39.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.02. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.86 and a 12 month high of $36.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.38.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. HP had a net margin of 5.61% and a negative return on equity of 169.24%. The company had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.24 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HPQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of HP from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.37.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

