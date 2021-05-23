Wesbanco Bank Inc. Buys New Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 52.7% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 70.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total transaction of $560,593.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,123 shares in the company, valued at $2,171,788.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.53, for a total value of $1,749,933.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,784,734.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,775 shares of company stock valued at $7,896,521. 1.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ECL traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $214.24. The company had a trading volume of 926,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,051. The company has a market capitalization of $61.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.99. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.25 and a 1 year high of $231.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $221.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.81.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Ecolab had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a positive return on equity of 18.17%. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.76%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ECL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.00.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

