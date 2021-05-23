Wedbush Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB)

L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of L Brands in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 20th. Wedbush analyst J. Redding now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.00. Wedbush also issued estimates for L Brands’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.88 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.98 EPS.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.25. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 116.72% and a net margin of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.99) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of L Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of L Brands from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of L Brands from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of L Brands from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of L Brands from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.27.

Shares of LB stock opened at $64.79 on Friday. L Brands has a one year low of $13.18 and a one year high of $71.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.75.

In related news, insider James L. Bersani sold 11,279 shares of L Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $627,676.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 205,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,449,709.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Leslie H. Wexner sold 3,050,000 shares of L Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $177,845,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,137,127 shares of company stock valued at $182,611,443. 17.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LB. Pelham Capital Ltd. bought a new position in L Brands in the 1st quarter worth $187,393,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in L Brands in the 1st quarter worth $181,126,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in L Brands by 687.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,080,965 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $190,588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689,757 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in L Brands in the 4th quarter worth $92,467,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of L Brands by 1,689.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,619,212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $100,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,730 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products. It operates in two segments, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The Bath & Body Works segment sells body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O.

