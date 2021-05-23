Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Amica Mutual Insurance Co.

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. decreased its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,853 shares during the period. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $6,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its position in Waste Management by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. raised its position in Waste Management by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 17,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its position in Waste Management by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its position in Waste Management by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 5,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC raised its position in Waste Management by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 8,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 17,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $2,024,345.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,929,395. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total transaction of $622,636.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,070,595.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,598 shares of company stock worth $4,107,078 in the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Waste Management stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $140.97. 1,573,506 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,453,153. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.13 and a twelve month high of $144.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. Waste Management had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 24.44%. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.07%.

WM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.77.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

