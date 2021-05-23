Wanchain (WAN) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $8.08 Million

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded down 18.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 54.6% lower against the dollar. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for about $0.71 or 0.00002087 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $120.03 million and $8.08 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00045515 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $84.87 or 0.00249399 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000706 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00007726 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.78 or 0.00031662 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00007996 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00005441 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,128,581 coins and its circulating supply is 169,028,581 coins. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Buying and Selling Wanchain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

