Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Earns Outperform Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Walmart (NYSE:WMT) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has a $165.00 target price on the retailer’s stock, up from their previous target price of $155.00.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walmart from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $161.72.

Get Walmart alerts:

Shares of WMT opened at $141.75 on Wednesday. Walmart has a 1-year low of $117.01 and a 1-year high of $153.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.82. The stock has a market cap of $398.95 billion, a PE ratio of 32.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The business had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 40.15%.

Walmart declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to reacquire up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,549,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.27, for a total transaction of $220,488,338.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,120,476.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Rachel L. Brand sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total transaction of $1,066,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 248,687 shares in the company, valued at $35,358,317.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,670,460 shares of company stock valued at $642,613,029. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,401 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 872 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 4,142 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Walmart by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 27,946 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.25% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.