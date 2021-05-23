Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

WNC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Wabash National from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Wabash National from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Wabash National in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th.

In related news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.79, for a total transaction of $32,662.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 407,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,249,353.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 21,646 shares of Wabash National stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total transaction of $407,810.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 389,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,338,594.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WNC. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 187,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 18,976 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 68,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 331.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the 4th quarter valued at about $823,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 12,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:WNC traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $16.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,964. Wabash National has a 52-week low of $8.89 and a 52-week high of $20.55. The company has a market cap of $834.62 million, a P/E ratio of 70.44 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. Wabash National had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.22 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wabash National will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Wabash National’s payout ratio is 213.33%.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products.

