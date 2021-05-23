Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) Shares Gap Up to $16.63

Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $16.63, but opened at $17.18. Vuzix shares last traded at $16.01, with a volume of 31,033 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VUZI shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Vuzix in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vuzix in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Vuzix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Vuzix from $12.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Vuzix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.04 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.37.

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 million. Vuzix had a negative return on equity of 29.77% and a negative net margin of 137.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 160.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vuzix Co. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VUZI. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vuzix by 88.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 14,362 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vuzix during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vuzix by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 809,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,348,000 after buying an additional 209,107 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vuzix during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Vuzix during the fourth quarter worth about $7,842,000. 22.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI)

Vuzix Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices for consumer and enterprise markets in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It provides M300XL, M400, and M4000 series of smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; Vuzix Blade smart glasses; waveguide optics and related coupling optics; and other AR products, such as binocular next generation smart glasses and AR smart glasses product with 3D, stereo cameras, and 3D camera vision, as well as custom and engineering solutions.

