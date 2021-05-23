Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vontier (NYSE:VNT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $38.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Vontier Corporation is a technology company. It is focused on transportation and mobility solutions. The company’s portfolio of brands includes expertise in mobility technologies, retail and commercial fueling, fleet management, telematics, vehicle diagnostics and repair, and smart cities end-markets. Vontier Corporation is based in Raleigh, North Carolina. “

Separately, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Vontier in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.63.

Vontier stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.51. 1,177,968 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,103,120. The company has a market cap of $5.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.97. Vontier has a twelve month low of $26.36 and a twelve month high of $39.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.13 and a 200-day moving average of $32.35.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $707.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.40 million. Vontier’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Vontier will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Vontier by 108.8% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 22,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vontier in the 1st quarter valued at $288,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vontier in the 1st quarter valued at $3,372,000. Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vontier in the 1st quarter valued at $32,359,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vontier in the 1st quarter valued at $533,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

