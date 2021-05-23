Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

VWAGY has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday. They issued a buy rating for the company. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Volkswagen from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.00.

Volkswagen stock opened at $33.55 on Thursday. Volkswagen has a 52-week low of $15.12 and a 52-week high of $48.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.53 and a 200-day moving average of $25.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.66.

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $76.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.55 billion. Volkswagen had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 9.20%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Volkswagen will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Volkswagen Company Profile

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment covers the development of vehicles and engines; production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; and the corresponding genuine parts business.

