Vision Marine Technologies Inc.’s (NASDAQ:VMAR) Lock-Up Period Will End Tomorrow

Vision Marine Technologies’ (NASDAQ:VMAR) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, May 24th. Vision Marine Technologies had issued 2,400,000 shares in its initial public offering on November 24th. The total size of the offering was $24,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of Vision Marine Technologies’ lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

NASDAQ VMAR opened at $6.86 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.15. Vision Marine Technologies has a 1 year low of $6.01 and a 1 year high of $17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 31.42 and a quick ratio of 30.30.

Get Vision Marine Technologies alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vision Marine Technologies by 111.3% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 15,381 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vision Marine Technologies by 52.5% in the first quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 36,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 12,650 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vision Marine Technologies in the first quarter worth about $81,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vision Marine Technologies in the first quarter worth about $407,000. Finally, swisspartners Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vision Marine Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $450,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Vision Marine Technologies Inc, doing business as Canadian Electric Boat Company, designs, manufactures, rents, and sells electric powerboats in Canada. It offers powerboats to commercial and retail customers, as well as the operators of rental fleets. The company also designs, manufactures, and sells electric outboard powertrain systems and its related technologies to original equipment manufacturers.

Featured Story: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Vision Marine Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vision Marine Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.