VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $6.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Virtra Systems, Inc., headquartered in Houston, Texas, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells personal computer and non-personal computer-based products for training/simulation and advertising/promotion markets. VirTra designs and manufactures two distinct product lines comprising the world’s first 360-degree firearms training simulators: the IVR 4G military series, and the IVR HD law enforcement series. The HD law enforcement series delivers incredible decision making scenarios, 360-degree situational awareness, use-of-force training, real-world marksmanship, digital shoot-house, and of course marksmanship courses (from basic to advanced). The 4G military series delivers military skills training exercises, marksmanship and qualification courses (from basic to advanced), real-world marksmanship, immersive combat simulation, and digital shoot-house (CQB and MOUT training). “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of VirTra from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of VirTra from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ VTSI traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.73. The company had a trading volume of 295,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,265. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. VirTra has a twelve month low of $2.06 and a twelve month high of $10.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.12.

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.16. VirTra had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that VirTra will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VTSI. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in VirTra during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VirTra during the first quarter worth about $352,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in VirTra during the first quarter worth about $1,132,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in VirTra during the first quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in VirTra during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Institutional investors own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

VirTra, Inc provides force training simulators, firearms training simulators, and driving simulators for law enforcement, military, educational, and commercial markets worldwide. The company's products comprise V-300 simulator, a 300 degree wrap-around screen for simulation training; V-180 simulator, a 180 degree screen for smaller spaces or budgets; V-100, a single-screen firearms training simulator system; V-100 MIL, a single-screen small arms training simulator; and V-ST PRO, a realistic single screen firearms shooting and skills training simulator.

