Village Farms International (TSE:VFF) Trading 6% Higher

Village Farms International, Inc. (TSE:VFF) traded up 6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$10.71 and last traded at C$10.65. 218,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 784,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.05.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Village Farms International to C$31.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on Village Farms International from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$850.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,094.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.64 and a 200 day moving average price of C$15.06.

Village Farms International (TSE:VFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$61.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$55.26 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Village Farms International, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Village Farms International Company Profile

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

