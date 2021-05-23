View (NASDAQ:VIEW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of View (NASDAQ:VIEW) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on VIEW. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of View in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of View in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an overweight rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of View stock opened at $8.72 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.75. View has a 52 week low of $6.02 and a 52 week high of $13.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 12.79 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

View (NASDAQ:VIEW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.81 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that View will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of View in the 1st quarter valued at $39,227,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in View during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA bought a new position in View during the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in View during the 1st quarter worth about $8,140,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in View during the 1st quarter worth about $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

About View

View Operating Corporation, a technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices; View Immersive Experiences, which transforms View Smart Glass windows into transparent, digital, and interactive surfaces; View Sense modules to measure and optimize light, humidity, temperature, air quality, dust, and noise; and View Smart Protect, an intrusion detection solution that can be deployed on View Smart Glass windows to improve the security of a building by detecting glass breakage.

