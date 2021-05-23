Vidulum Price Down 24.9% Over Last 7 Days (VDL)

Vidulum (CURRENCY:VDL) traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. During the last week, Vidulum has traded down 24.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Vidulum coin can now be bought for about $0.0368 or 0.00000108 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vidulum has a total market cap of $263,495.84 and $1,739.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Beam (BEAM) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001612 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 33% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000589 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 49.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Vidulum Coin Profile

VDL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,161,625 coins. Vidulum’s official message board is medium.com/vidulum. The official website for Vidulum is vidulum.app. The Reddit community for Vidulum is https://reddit.com/r/VidulumApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidulum is both an application and a cryptocurrency where users are able to take control of their private keys through a multi-asset web wallet. By holding the coin, VDL (Vidulum) users earn daily rewards in a process called V-Staking. The Vidulum app offers users peace of mind and full control over their cryptocurrencies while driving accessibility and ease of use in the crypto and blockchain space. Vidulum features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Vidulum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vidulum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vidulum using one of the exchanges listed above.

