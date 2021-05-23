VideoCoin (VID) 24-Hour Volume Tops $1.32 Million

VideoCoin (CURRENCY:VID) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 22nd. One VideoCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000541 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, VideoCoin has traded down 33.3% against the U.S. dollar. VideoCoin has a market capitalization of $30.67 million and $1.32 million worth of VideoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aeternity (AE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 43.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000014 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded 4,528.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $210.21 or 0.00563167 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00024822 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

VideoCoin Coin Profile

VideoCoin (CRYPTO:VID) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 15th, 2017. VideoCoin’s total supply is 265,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 151,789,646 coins. The official message board for VideoCoin is medium.com/videocoin . VideoCoin’s official website is www.videocoin.io . The Reddit community for VideoCoin is https://reddit.com/r/VideoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VideoCoin’s official Twitter account is @videocoinhq and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The VideoCoin is a decentralized video encoding, storage, and content distribution network. “

VideoCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VideoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VideoCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VideoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

