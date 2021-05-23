Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 84,115 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 35.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 84,115 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $23,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Chubb by 272.7% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CB shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Chubb from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.78.

In other Chubb news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.60, for a total transaction of $1,006,540.00. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 4,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total value of $759,105.11. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 145,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,485,068.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 57,580 shares of company stock valued at $9,869,799 in the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CB stock opened at $166.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.90. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $111.93 and a 1-year high of $179.01. The company has a market cap of $74.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.68 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 42.68%.

Chubb declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

