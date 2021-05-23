Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 23,837 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,837 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $21,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSA. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Public Storage by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 373.1% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $276.73 on Friday. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $183.00 and a 1 year high of $283.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $269.94 and its 200 day moving average is $240.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.49). Public Storage had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 27.74%. The company had revenue of $647.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. Public Storage’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.40%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PSA. Truist Securities raised their target price on Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Truist upped their price target on Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upgraded shares of Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Public Storage from $221.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Public Storage from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.14.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

