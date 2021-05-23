Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 21,672 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 22.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,398 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,672 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $24,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NXPI. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 196 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on NXPI. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $213.00 target price (up from $190.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.32.

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $199.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.78. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $96.10 and a 52-week high of $216.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.00.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.01). NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.19%.

In other news, EVP Reed David sold 3,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.67, for a total value of $762,395.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,885.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Josef Kaeser sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.63, for a total transaction of $2,979,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,750,338.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,758 shares of company stock valued at $9,480,762 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

