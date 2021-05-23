Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $22.26 Million Stake in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 59.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 300,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 432,129 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Black Knight worth $22,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Black Knight by 91.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 65,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,829,000 after purchasing an additional 31,188 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Black Knight by 170.5% in the 1st quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,845,000 after purchasing an additional 330,908 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Black Knight by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Black Knight by 9.9% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 245,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,139,000 after acquiring an additional 22,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BKI shares. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Black Knight in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Black Knight to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. TheStreet cut Black Knight from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Black Knight from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Black Knight in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.31.

In other news, President Joseph M. Nackashi sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total transaction of $1,023,165.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BKI opened at $72.91 on Friday. Black Knight, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.33 and a twelve month high of $97.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.62 and a 200-day moving average of $81.98. The firm has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 42.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. Black Knight had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $349.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy/Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of various workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Servicing Digital, a white-labeled mobile solution; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

