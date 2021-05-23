Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,096 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $23,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EQIX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Equinix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $617,316,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinix by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,247,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,605,151,000 after acquiring an additional 187,174 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Equinix by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 366,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,087,000 after purchasing an additional 157,928 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Equinix by 1,026.9% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 157,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,788,000 after purchasing an additional 143,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank lifted its holdings in Equinix by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 300,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,499,000 after purchasing an additional 133,965 shares in the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.96, for a total transaction of $142,992.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $667.01, for a total value of $694,357.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,398,592.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,772 shares of company stock worth $3,907,273 in the last three months. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EQIX. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Equinix from $864.00 to $811.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Mizuho raised their target price on Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $820.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $861.00 to $867.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $832.06.

EQIX opened at $725.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.69, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $707.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $702.47. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $586.73 and a 12 month high of $839.77.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($4.29). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 24.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $2.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 46.37%.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Recommended Story: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.