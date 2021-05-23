Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) by 28.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,868,858 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 629,123 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Equillium worth $20,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equillium by 221.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 47,618 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equillium in the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equillium during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equillium during the fourth quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Equillium during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EQ opened at $6.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $183.82 million, a P/E ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 14.37 and a quick ratio of 14.37. Equillium, Inc. has a one year low of $2.53 and a one year high of $27.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.32 and its 200-day moving average is $6.27.

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.01). Equities analysts anticipate that Equillium, Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EQ. Jonestrading initiated coverage on Equillium in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Equillium in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equillium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Equillium in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.29.

Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and sells products to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is itolizumab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; and Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of asthma and lupus nephritis.

