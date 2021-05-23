Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 86,422 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 24.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 438,299 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,422 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $24,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,026 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 80.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,028 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LPX opened at $65.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $21.84 and a 52 week high of $76.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $65.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.22. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.89.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.31. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 63.93% and a net margin of 24.41%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LPX shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Stephens upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.13.

In other news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,268,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Sims sold 12,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $621,964.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 83,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,050,865.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

