VestChain 1-Day Volume Tops $4.00 (VEST)

VestChain (CURRENCY:VEST) traded 33.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. VestChain has a total market capitalization of $20.07 million and approximately $4.00 worth of VestChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VestChain coin can now be purchased for $0.0051 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, VestChain has traded up 89.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get VestChain alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002946 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00058031 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00017070 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $280.62 or 0.00826445 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,662.65 or 0.07841574 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.49 or 0.00078010 BTC.

VestChain Profile

VestChain (VEST) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 8th, 2018. VestChain’s total supply is 3,945,951,381 coins. VestChain’s official Twitter account is @vestchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for VestChain is https://reddit.com/r/vestchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VestChain’s official website is vestchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “VestChain is a decentralized project that created their own blockchain to improve the transaction speed and decrease the cost of the transactions. Also, through VestChain blockchain developers, traders, investors can launch their ideas/projects onto the market. The project is similar to Ethereum but increased the number of transactions per second to 15 thousand and reduced the cost of each transaction. “

Buying and Selling VestChain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VestChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VestChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VestChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VestChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VestChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.