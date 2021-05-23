Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $99 million-$100 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $97.74 million.
VERX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Vertex from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Vertex from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vertex currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.18.
VERX traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $18.75. 230,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,817. Vertex has a fifty-two week low of $16.06 and a fifty-two week high of $39.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.94.
Vertex Company Profile
Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.
See Also: Systematic Risk and Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.