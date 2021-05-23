Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $99 million-$100 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $97.74 million.

VERX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Vertex from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Vertex from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vertex currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.18.

Get Vertex alerts:

VERX traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $18.75. 230,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,817. Vertex has a fifty-two week low of $16.06 and a fifty-two week high of $39.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.94.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $98.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.55 million. Vertex had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a negative return on equity of 64.84%. Vertex’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vertex will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Company Profile

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

See Also: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.