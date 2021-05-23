VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) CEO D James Bidzos Sells 6,000 Shares

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.17, for a total transaction of $1,303,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 825,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,269,491.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

D James Bidzos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 12th, D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.51, for a total value of $1,311,060.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.72, for a total value of $1,264,320.00.

On Wednesday, April 14th, D James Bidzos sold 12,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.69, for a total value of $2,444,280.00.

NASDAQ VRSN opened at $221.39 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.60 and a 1-year high of $224.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.93 billion, a PE ratio of 40.11 and a beta of 0.81.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.21% and a net margin of 49.42%. The firm had revenue of $323.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 15th. TheStreet cut shares of VeriSign from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $733,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VeriSign in the first quarter worth $266,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in VeriSign by 190.2% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 46,211 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,185,000 after buying an additional 30,289 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in VeriSign by 86.7% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 234,748 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $46,659,000 after acquiring an additional 109,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of VeriSign by 6.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 158,376 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,478,000 after acquiring an additional 8,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

