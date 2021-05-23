Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.31

Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.31 and traded as high as $10.72. Vera Bradley shares last traded at $10.40, with a volume of 154,331 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VRA shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Vera Bradley in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Vera Bradley in a report on Friday, March 5th. TheStreet raised Vera Bradley from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $349.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.60 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.31.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The textile maker reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $142.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.38 million. Vera Bradley had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vera Bradley news, major shareholder Patricia R. Miller sold 41,519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $417,681.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,421,811 shares in the company, valued at $14,303,418.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director P. Michael Miller sold 60,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $603,723.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 112,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,904.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 533,153 shares of company stock valued at $5,616,976. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vera Bradley during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Vera Bradley by 252.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,179 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Vera Bradley during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Vera Bradley in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors own 58.08% of the company’s stock.

Vera Bradley Company Profile (NASDAQ:VRA)

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

