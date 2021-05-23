Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.31

Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.31 and traded as high as $10.72. Vera Bradley shares last traded at $10.40, with a volume of 154,331 shares trading hands.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VRA shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Vera Bradley in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Vera Bradley in a report on Friday, March 5th. TheStreet raised Vera Bradley from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $349.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.60 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.31.
In other Vera Bradley news, major shareholder Patricia R. Miller sold 41,519 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $417,681.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,421,811 shares in the company, valued at $14,303,418.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director P. Michael Miller sold 60,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $603,723.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 112,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,904.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 533,153 shares of company stock valued at $5,616,976. 20.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vera Bradley during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Vera Bradley by 252.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,179 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Vera Bradley during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Vera Bradley in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors own 58.08% of the company’s stock.
Vera Bradley Company Profile (NASDAQ:VRA)
Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.
