Veil (VEIL) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1,946.00

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded down 7.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. Veil has a market cap of $2.10 million and $1,946.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Veil has traded 45.4% lower against the dollar. One Veil coin can now be purchased for about $0.0244 or 0.00000075 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Veil alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32,712.65 or 1.00079285 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00029943 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 22.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $298.41 or 0.00912947 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 25.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.28 or 0.00413856 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 34.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00007169 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $93.22 or 0.00285178 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003963 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00007230 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 38.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.63 or 0.00066189 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003889 BTC.

Veil Profile

Veil is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. The official website for Veil is veil-project.com . The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Veil Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veil should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veil using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Veil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veil and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.