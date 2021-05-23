Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by WealthNavi Inc.

WealthNavi Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,928,990 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 461,095 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 33.7% of WealthNavi Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. WealthNavi Inc. owned 0.54% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $1,225,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 24,030,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,677,344,000 after buying an additional 960,505 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,026,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,304,000 after purchasing an additional 603,625 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,620,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,928,000 after purchasing an additional 148,699 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,265,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,852,000 after purchasing an additional 94,500 shares during the period. Finally, Truepoint Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 2,302,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,918,000 after purchasing an additional 35,229 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $214.97. 3,623,280 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,374,369. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $215.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $201.09. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $147.97 and a fifty-two week high of $219.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

