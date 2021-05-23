Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Boston Financial Mangement LLC

Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,981 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anderson Hoagland & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,767,000. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,710,000. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 32,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 10,137 shares during the period. Finally, Apella Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.4% during the first quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 63,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,938,000 after purchasing an additional 6,523 shares during the period.

Shares of VCIT stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $93.99. 1,642,161 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,711,307. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.28. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $92.27 and a twelve month high of $97.19.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.166 per share. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

